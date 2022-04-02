Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years.

HIE opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

In other news, Director James E. Hillman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

