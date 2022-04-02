Mincon Group’s (MCON) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

LON:MCON traded down GBX 5.75 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 96.25 ($1.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of £204.50 million and a P/E ratio of 17.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.85. Mincon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Get Mincon Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Mincon Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.