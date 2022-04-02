MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of MNSO stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

