Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 650,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,816. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $195.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.11.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The firm’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,775 shares of company stock worth $1,860,955. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $70,388,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,049,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after buying an additional 350,818 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after buying an additional 336,737 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

