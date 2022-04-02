Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Mistras Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. 104,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,656. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 million, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 50.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

