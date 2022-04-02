Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys New Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of JD.com by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,391,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,280,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

Shares of JD stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,599,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,454,578. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. JD.com’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

