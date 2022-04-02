Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.48. 787,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.65 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

