MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Update

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 51.35%.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

