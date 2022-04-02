Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 785,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MFG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 566,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,663. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

