Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) versus Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Critical Contrast

Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Mmtec alerts:

24.3% of Mmtec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mmtec and Bandwidth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec $740,000.00 21.39 -$3.18 million N/A N/A Bandwidth $490.91 million 1.73 -$27.36 million ($1.10) -30.71

Mmtec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bandwidth.

Volatility & Risk

Mmtec has a beta of 3.64, suggesting that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mmtec and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec N/A N/A N/A Bandwidth -5.57% 2.80% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mmtec and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mmtec 0 0 0 0 N/A Bandwidth 0 2 10 0 2.83

Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $71.27, suggesting a potential upside of 110.99%. Given Bandwidth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Mmtec.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Mmtec on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mmtec (Get Rating)

MMTec, Inc. engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform. The company was founded on January 4, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.