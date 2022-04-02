Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

NYSE:MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.