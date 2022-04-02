Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $191.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.36.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of MHK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.24. 663,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,388. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $121.04 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.55 and a 200-day moving average of $165.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $101,576,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $3,439,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

