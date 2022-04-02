Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

MOH stock traded up $5.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $339.41. The company had a trading volume of 261,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.63 and a 200 day moving average of $301.08. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $347.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 81.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,963,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

