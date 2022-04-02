Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,204 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.32. 4,660,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,404,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.81 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

