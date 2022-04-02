Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,204 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.32. 4,660,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,404,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.81 and a 12 month high of $441.26.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.