Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,716. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

