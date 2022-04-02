Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,822. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day moving average is $133.36. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

