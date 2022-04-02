Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $7.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.79. 699,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,818. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $322.90 and a 52 week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total value of $102,271.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

