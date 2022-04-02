Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $885,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,007,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.56. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

