Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stryker by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.05. 1,044,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,494. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $236.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.17 and its 200-day moving average is $261.64.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

