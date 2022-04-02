Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP traded up $5.96 on Friday, reaching $233.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,417. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.