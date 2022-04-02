Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $927,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,963 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,815,000 after buying an additional 143,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after buying an additional 822,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,543,000 after buying an additional 44,847 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,404,000 after buying an additional 152,556 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,128,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,516. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $188.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.