Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,332 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $116.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,037,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,264,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.23.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

