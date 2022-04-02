Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,382 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BCE by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BCE by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in BCE by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in BCE by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.13. 1,201,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

