Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 116 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

AZO stock traded down $70.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,974.51. 214,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,091. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,937.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,888.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,417 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

