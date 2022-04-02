Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 404 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

GIS stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.85. 2,380,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,617. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

