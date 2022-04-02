Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

IEP stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. 352,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.85). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -372.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

