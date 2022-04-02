Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Raised by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

