Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MONDY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. Mondi has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

