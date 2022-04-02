Monster Beverage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 11,459 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 291% compared to the average daily volume of 2,930 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of MNST opened at $82.15 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.