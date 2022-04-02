Morgan Stanley Downgrades PVH (NYSE:PVH) to Equal Weight

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $122.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PVH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in PVH by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.