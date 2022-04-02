Morpheus Labs Market Cap Reaches $9.97 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $182,887.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00037475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00108508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 473,499,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

