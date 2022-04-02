Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Bruce Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORF opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.31. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 213,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Morphic by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 64,447 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Morphic by 3,348.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,847 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 155,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic (Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

