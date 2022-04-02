Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

MPAA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorcar Parts of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of MPAA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 33,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,261. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $339.44 million, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $161.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 34.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

