Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Movano during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 16.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MOVE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,582. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. Movano has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

