Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.
Several research firms have issued reports on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
MPLX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. 1,379,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $34.58.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 98.60%.
About Mplx (Get Rating)
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.
