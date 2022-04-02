Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Mplx by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. 1,379,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

