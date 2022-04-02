Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,292.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 255,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 237,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,512,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.