Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $35.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Murphy Oil stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,423,000 after purchasing an additional 91,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,308,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,761,000 after purchasing an additional 238,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,818,000 after purchasing an additional 153,754 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

