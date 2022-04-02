Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $858.70

Shares of Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 858.70 ($11.25) and traded as high as GBX 894.19 ($11.71). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 886 ($11.61), with a volume of 142,520 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 859.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 887.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

