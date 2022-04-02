MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MVO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 72,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,955. MV Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the third quarter worth about $135,000.

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

