MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

MVBF has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:MVBF traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,199. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $516.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 480,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in MVB Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

