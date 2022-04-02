Myriad Price Tops $0.0005 (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Myriad has a total market cap of $982,939.23 and $328.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,819,633,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

