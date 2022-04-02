Mysterium (MYST) Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Mysterium (MYST) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Mysterium has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $100,149.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mysterium Profile

MYST is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

