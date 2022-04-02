Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NBRV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $225.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.48. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

