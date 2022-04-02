Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Nanobiotix stock remained flat at $$7.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. Nanobiotix has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

