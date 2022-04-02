NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Up 30.5% in March

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOVGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,600 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NAOV opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. NanoVibronix has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAOV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoVibronix during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NanoVibronix during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NanoVibronix during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NanoVibronix by 146.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NanoVibronix in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

