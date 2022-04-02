National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $241,793,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KLA by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of KLA by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KLA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $360.27 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.10.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

