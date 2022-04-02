National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,107 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in CSX by 16,210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,624 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

