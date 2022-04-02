National Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,247 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $330.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.55 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

