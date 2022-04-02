National Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,004 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

