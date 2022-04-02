National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,021,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after buying an additional 114,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after buying an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $493.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $452.89 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

